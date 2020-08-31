Former British Army Air Corps Leader joins Skyworks as Director of Aviation Operations and Chief Pilot
Barry Jones brings decades of experience in flight operations, aviation management and flight trainingSALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyworks Global Inc., the global leader in gyronautics, has named British Army Air Corps Captain (Ret) Barry Jones as Director of Aviation Operations and Chief Pilot effective immediately.
Jones has a long career in rotary aviation covering both Helicopters and Gyroplanes. As a military pilot, he is a graduate of the world renowned Central Flying School (CFS) based at RAF Shawbury in Great Britain, which qualified him to lead the OCU Flight (Operational Conversion Unit) at the School of Army Aviation to produce up to 100 Combat Ready Lynx Helicopter pilots to the British Army and Royal Marines every year. A highly decorated aviator and instructor in several disciplines including Aviation Electronic Warfare, Aerial Surveillance, Helicopter Weapons and a Chief Flying Instructor on three different helicopter types, Jones also lead and served as Lynx display pilot for the Blue Eagles Helicopter Display Team, where he is credited for introducing helicopter display maneuvers never seen before. He retired from Service after a 26-year career.
Jones started flying Gyro aircraft in 1999 and in 2003 reset the World Gyro Range Record with a flight the length of Great Britain in 7 hours 23 mins, taking the record from his friend, and mentor, the late Wing Commander RAF (Ret) Ken Wallis MBE (the famous ‘James Bond’ pilot of Little Nellie). He has also served as the Chairman of the British Rotorcraft Association (an organization that governs Gyro flying in the UK), has successfully worked with aviation regulators across Europe on certification matters, and has spent the last decade working in the field of Gyro Research & Development, successfully developing and launching several significant Gyro enhancing concepts.
He now uses his significant aviation management experience to support anti-poaching efforts in Africa, protecting the worlds most endangered species and delivers lectures worldwide on Gyro Capabilities, a program he affectionately calls, ‘Gyro Aircraft, the World’s Best Kept Aviation Secret’.
“Barry is an extraordinarily accomplished aviator, leader and world recognized expert in gyrocraft,” said Air Force Brig. General (Ret) John Michel, Skyworks Executive Director. “We are ecstatic to have him join our team at a time when we are beginning production of the of the Hawk 5 and believe he brings the perfect balance of aviation experience and innovative insight. A true win-win for Skyworks and Gyro enthusiasts across the globe.”
Jones added “I am very excited to be part of this very accomplished and dedicated Skyworks team who is uniquely positioned to make the full promise and potential of gyrocraft a commercial reality.”
