Gray triggerfish reopens Sept. 1 in Gulf state and federal waters

The recreational gray triggerfish season reopens to harvest in Gulf state and federal waters Sept. 1 and will remain open through Oct. 25, closing to harvest Oct. 26, 2020.

NOAA Fisheries is reopening Gulf federal waters because data indicates the recreational quota for gray triggerfish was not met when the fishery was open earlier this spring. The FWC is also opening state waters to be consistent with the federal season and to provide additional harvest opportunities for recreational fishermen.

The minimum size limit is 15 inches fork length and the bag limit is one per person.

If you plan to fish for gray triggerfish from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (including those 65 and older). An annual renewal is required. To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “State Reef Fish Survey” under “Reef Fish.” Sign up at no cost today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Learn more about gray triggerfish regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Triggerfish,” which is under the “Reef Fish” tab.