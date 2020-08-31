Strategy Execution Management in a Nutshell: New guide offers alternative to outdated strategy management methods
Flemming Videriksen and Bjarni Jónsson have helped companies worldwide implement business strategies. Now they release a guide to Strategy Execution Management.
A must-read for anyone who wants to adapt to a new business situation and ensure an organization that thrives”COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With their decades of experience to draw upon, Videriksen and Jónsson have mapped the way to create the ideal infrastructure for successful strategy implementation. In their new book, Strategy Execution Management in a Nutshell, they share their knowledge about how to make business strategies succeed and flourish.
CLEAR AND EASY TO UNDERSTAND
Written in a no-nonsense style, the SEM Guide explains step-by-step how to use the latest digital tools for strategy management. And it doesn’t stop there: the authors also show how to create an action-oriented culture, with all team members committed to the strategy’s success.
HELPS LEADERS SUCCEED DURING STRESSFUL TIMES
"Time has stood still in the area of strategy," says Videriksen. "The methods and tools in the field have basically not changed since the 1950s, while technology has revolutionized all other management disciplines. These outdated methods, with their sporadic follow-up meetings and dusty ring binders, have gotten us where we are today: 75% of all business strategies fail. This book is an easy-to-read guide on how to avoid being a statistic and use the best tools to succeed in the digital age.”
FREE DOWNLOAD FOR A LIMITED TIME
Strategy Execution Management in a Nutshell is available as a free download for a limited time at https://hubs.ly/H0v4w270. Later in the year, an expanded version will be available in both print and electronic versions.
THIS IS WHAT READERS SAY:
"An excellent leadership guide that captures not only why SEM is mission critical to any business, but also covers the essential elements of WHAT and HOW SEM must be implemented." —Claus Maron, CEO, Blue Note Consultants
"A must-read for anyone who wants to adapt to a new business situation and ensure an organization that thrives." —Omar Valdimarsson, CEO, COOP Island
"Shows how to create a connection between strategy and implementation using a simple and effective tool." —Guðrún Erla Jónsdóttir, CSO, Reykjavik Energy Group
Every minute 3 million Dollars are wasted globally on failed strategies