The Mohawk Valley Health System Foundation Cancels $100,000 Miracle Drawing Due to COVID-19
As leaders in healthcare for our region, the safety of our employees, volunteers and donors and community leaders during this pandemic remains our top priority. ”UTICA, NY, 13207, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Foundation has announced that its 24th annual $100,000 Miracle Drawing, which benefits the local Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospital at MVHS, will not take place this year due to COVID-19. In the past, tickets could be purchased for $100 with a $100,000 cash prize.
The drawing is canceled this year due to the inability of the MVHS Foundation to safely sell tickets at our usual in-person locations. MVHS is also unable to hold the drawing online due to New York State Gaming restrictions. As of June 16, 2018, a law was passed authorizing the sale of raffle tickets online and by mobile application. However, that law is contingent on the Gaming Commission publicizing certain necessary regulations which have yet to be adopted formally. Therefore, charitable organizations are not allowed to engage in any online or mobile application to sell raffle tickets.
“The decision to cancel the drawing this year was very difficult,” said John Forbes, vice president of Philanthropy at MVHS. “As leaders in healthcare for our region, the safety of our employees, volunteers and donors and community leaders during this pandemic remains our top priority.”
The money raised each year helps MVHS provide services for women and children with little or no insurance. Funds also support programs and training initiatives for staff, as well as fund specialized care for the Level II Special Care Nursery, located at the St. Luke’s Campus.
Each year, this drawing raises $320,000 for babies and children at MVHS and is crucial to providing the best possible treatment to our tiniest patients. Those wishing to continue to give to CMN at MVHS can visit mvhealthsystem.org/cmn to make a monetary donation. For every $100 donated by an individual, a teddy bear will be donated to a child at the hospital in their honor.
“Even during these difficult times, children are still being treated at our hospital and babies are still being born, and they need continue to need our help,” said Forbes. “Therefore, we are asking for the community to still give what they can to support this vital cause.”
All donations to Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals at MVHS stay right here in our community.
