Andrew Jones Auctions will hold its first-ever Fine Jewelry, Watches & Timepieces Auction on Wednesday, September 16th

The auction’s expected top lot is this dazzling 12.01-carat emerald cut diamond (K VVS1) and platinum ring (est. $80,000-$120,000). Pair of radiant cut natural fancy intense yellow diamond ear studs with a total weight of 6.52 carats (est. $25,000-$35,000). Tiffany & Co. 5.41-carat oval brilliant cut natural fancy yellow diamond ring (est. $20,000-$30,000). Unusual lady’s 19th century Patek Philippe 18K gold pocket watch (est. $4,000-$6,000). Swiss enameled 18K gold musical snuff box by Jean-Georges Rémond & Compagnie, circa 1800 (est. $20,000-$30,000).

The sale features more than one hundred lots from various private collections, highlighted by the collection of Mary and Lou Silver of Indian Wells, California

The Silver Collection encompasses an amazing variety of jewelry and timepieces. We are fortunate to have complementary collections with designers such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Tiffany and Bulgari. ” — Andrew Jones