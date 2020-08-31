Injured Hiker Assisted from Mt. Clay

CONTACT: Lieutenant Mark Ober 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 August 31, 2020

Thompson and Meserve’s Purchase, NH – A hiker who had lost the trail in the low visibility near the summit of Mt. Clay and subsequently suffered an ankle injury called 911 for help Saturday around 4:45 p.m. Officials say that Jennifer Dupre, 34, of Warwick, RI, had hiked up the Jewell Trail with her 13-year-old daughter and lost the trail due to thick cloud cover. While working to re-locate the trial, Dupre slipped on wet rocks and suffered a lower leg injury. Dupre had a map and adequate hiking gear, but due to the fact that she was unsure of her location and had suffered an injury, called 911 for assistance.

Fish and Game was notified, and a Conservation Officer was dispatched to locate Dupre and her daughter and assess the situation. While awaiting the rescuer, the mother and daughter were able to locate the Mt. Clay Loop Trail when the cloud cover cleared slightly and managed to follow the cairns towards the Cog Railway. At approximately 6:00 p.m., the Conservation Officer located Dupre and her daughter near the West Side Trail–Gulfside Trail junction. Dupre’s injury was assessed and she was deemed capable of continuing to hike towards the awaiting vehicle on the Auto Road. The hikers and Conservation Officer arrived at the base of the Auto Road at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Dupre and her daughter had started their hike that morning at 10:00 a.m. intending to hike up to the summit of Mt. Washington and ride down on the Cog Train. As a result of losing the trail and suffering an injury that slowed Dupre down, the pair missed the last train. Dupre declinded medical attention and both mother and daughter were given courtesy rides back to their vehicle at the Base Station parking lot.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For more information on safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear please visit http://www.hikesafe.com.