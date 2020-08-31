Towner, Benson, Nelson, Pembina County courthouses limiting access to the public

The Towner County courthouse will be on lockdown until Sept. 14. Court on Sept. 8 will be by telephone hearings.

Benson County went back to lock down effective Aug. 13 and requires all patrons wear masks.

The Nelson County courthouse closed to the public starting Aug. 7. The Commissioners have made an allowance to hold court if necessary and appointments will be made to come into the courthouse for business.

Starting Monday, Aug. 3, the Pembina County Courthouse and all administration buildings began locking the entrance doors to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Offices will remain open and business will be preferred to be done by phone or email. This was evaluated on July 30, 2020 by the Pembina County Board of Commissioner Chair and a decision was made to have limited access protocol to all county offices until further notice.

If you need to contact a Pembina County department, see the list below. Please call in advance to ensure the individual you are attempting to contact will be available.

Parcel and Mail deliveries can be made by contacting the department at the phone numbers below.

If you are unable to contact by phone, please leave the parcel outside the door as employees will monitor the area.