MPLA in Luanda has new second secretary

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 31 - Nelson Lopes Funete was elected this Saturday, the second provincial secretary of MPLA in Luanda, with 146 votes in favour out of a total of 152 members. The election took place during the 10th extraordinary session of the MPLA Provincial Committee of Luanda, chaired by its first local secretary, Joana Lina.,

On that occasion, the governor of Luanda also reported on the implementation of the Integrated Plan of Intervention of Municipalities (PIIM).

Meanwhile, Joana Lina congratulated, on behalf of the members of the provincial committee and MPLA militants in Luanda, the party's president emeritus, José Eduardo dos Santos, for his 78th anniversary, celebrated on 28th August.

Present at the ceremony, the MPLA secretary general, Paulo Pombolo, considered the election of Nelson Funete "a wise decision", underlining that the mission of the party's second secretary in Luanda "is not easy, but it is possible" as long as he faces it with responsibility and mission spirit.