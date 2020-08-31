Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,809 in the last 365 days.

MPLA in Luanda has new second secretary

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 31 - Nelson Lopes Funete was elected this Saturday, the second provincial secretary of MPLA in Luanda, with 146 votes in favour out of a total of 152 members. The election took place during the 10th extraordinary session of the MPLA Provincial Committee of Luanda, chaired by its first local secretary, Joana Lina.,

 

 

On that occasion, the governor of Luanda also reported on the implementation of the Integrated Plan of Intervention of Municipalities (PIIM).

 

Meanwhile, Joana Lina congratulated, on behalf of the members of the provincial committee and MPLA militants in Luanda, the party's president emeritus, José Eduardo dos Santos, for his 78th anniversary, celebrated on 28th August.

 

Present at the ceremony, the MPLA secretary general, Paulo Pombolo, considered the election of Nelson Funete "a wise decision", underlining that the mission of the party's second secretary in Luanda "is not easy, but it is possible" as long as he faces it with responsibility and mission spirit.

 

Paulo Pombolo encouraged the new provincial second secretary to rely on his colleagues and the community, so that the MPLA remains victorious in Luanda, the main electoral square in the country.

,

You just read:

MPLA in Luanda has new second secretary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.