Houston Luxe Properties Group Announces Partnership with Residential Capital Mortgage

Houston Luxe Properties Group has partnered with Residential Capital Mortgage, Inc. to offer a full suite of services.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston Luxe Properties Group (HLP - https://www.houstonluxeproperties.com/) has partnered with Residential Capital Mortgage (ResCap Mortgage - https://www.rescapmtg.com/) to offer mortgage and real estate services.

Helmed by Sherry Shubert, Houston Luxe Properties with its 20 years of experience, is the go-to firm for homeowners selling or buying properties. Shubert is renowned for helping her clients gain a full and clear understanding of the process, which includes mortgages, assets, and learning which housing style (condo, townhouse, single-family) will best suit their needs. Shubert also helps new home buyers get on the property ladder with long-term strategies to increase their portfolio through real estate.

Residential Capital Mortgage Inc., led by Jeffrey Davis, delivers the best possible mortgage experience, helping buyers understand the terms of their agreements, and offering unique mortgage products to suit a variety of needs.

With a similar drive and outstanding passion for customer service and consumer empowerment, Houston Luxe Properties and Residential Capital Mortgage Inc. have teamed up to offer a true one-stop-shop for homeowners’ real estate and mortgage services needs. Simply engage the services of Houston Luxe Properties and get access to all of the expertise for your real estate needs and ResCap Mortgage for loan origination and mortgage services needed for the best possible buying or selling experience.

Visit https://www.houstonluxeproperties.com/ to learn more about real estate services. Visit https://www.rescapmtg.com/ to learn more about mortgage services.

About Houston Luxe Properties Group

Houston Luxe Properties Group is the ultimate one-stop-shop in the Houston real estate market. Backed with more than two decades of experience, Realtor Sherry Shubert guides clients through the process of buying or selling their home, empowering them with the information and tools they need to make the best long-term real estate decisions.

About Residential Capital Mortgage

ResCap Mortage knows that a home purchase is often the largest investment you will make in your lifetime. Our team works together to deliver the best mortgage experience possible. We will be there for you every step of the way, offering resources to help you understand the mortgage process and determine which one of our unique mortgage programs is the best fit for you.

