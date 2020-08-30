Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Homicide: Unit Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in the unit block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:12 pm, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the unit block of Bates Street, Northwest for report of a man down. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, suffering from a stab wound. Members of the Third District responded to the scene and determined that the offense took place in the unit block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 33 year-old Aaron Watts, of no fixed address.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

