Xenex LightStrike: Only Proven Coronavirus-Killing Robot Deployed at Paramount Miami Worldcenter

The Covid-19 pandemic has created demand for a new disease-conscious lifestyle” — Daniel Kodsi, CEO-Developer, Paramount Miami Worldcenter

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- The Xenex LightStrike Xenon-Ray Robot is the world’s only proven Coronavirus-Killing UV light disinfection device, according to a just-released peer-review study published by the UK's Cambridge University Press.

And now, LightStrike, which is used in hundreds of hospitals, is, for the first-time, being debuted and deployed in a residential building -- the new Paramount Miami Worldcenter, America’s most-futuristic luxury condo-tower.

According to the study, LightStrike is 99.99% effective at deactivating SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

No other UV ray device has been proven to kill the coronavirus.

LightStrike is not used on people or pets. It disinfects the air and an array of surfaces.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter

The 700-foot, 60-story, $600-million Paramount is the soaring signature superstructure of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter. It is currently America’s largest urban-core construction project and the nation’s second-largest real estate development, which is dubbed, “The City of the Future.”

Paramount features the world’s largest urban resort-style deck, the most-advanced outdoor LED animation system, America’s first Jetsons-style Flying Car Skyport, and, now, it is employing the Coronavirus-Killing LightStrike Robot.

Miami is one of the most coronavirus-impacted cities in the U.S. It is also one of the world’s most-competitive and high-value real estate markets, where developers are vying to offer anti-COVID features.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has created demand for a new disease-conscious lifestyle,” says Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See). “Buyers and residents consider disinfecting technologies essential and we are the first to offer these features; providing security and peace of mind to our residents.”

LightStrike Technology

LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robots are used in 650 healthcare facilities, worldwide. They include the Mayo Clinic, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Veterans Affairs hospitals from coast-to-coast.

“There are a lot of UV products on the market that make a lot of claims,” says Xenex (Zen-X) CEO Morris Miller. “LightStrike is the only robot that has been proven to kill SARS-CoV-2 and there are over 40-plus independent studies proving its efficacy.”

He emphasizes, “As an example, the robot was tested against SARS-CoV-2 at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, which is one of only 10 Bio Safety Level 4 Labs in North America. Scientists there concluded that LightStrike achieved a 99.99% level of disinfection during a two-minute treatment.”

LightStrike’s intense, pulsating bursts of xenon UV light are not only proven to destroy the virus that causes COVID-19; but its robotic disinfection system also deactivates C.diff, Ebola, MRSA, SARS and other viruses and pathogens, according to an array of studies published by major universities and hospitals.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter LightStrike Pilot Program

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the only residential tower to be chosen to evaluate the efficacy, efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the LightStrike Robot, according to Xenex.

According to Kodsi, Phase One of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter LightStrike Robot evaluation focuses on the building’s public areas and a select number of its luxury high-rise homes.

He explains, “The primary public areas include the 5,700 SQF spa & fitness center and the building’s game room, kids’ playroom, indoor basketball and racquetball courts, elevators and restrooms.”

Phase Two disinfection will include high-rise homes, as requested by Paramount residents.

There are 569 units in Paramount Miami Worldcenter, of which 26 are penthouses. Prices range from $750,000 to $10-million.

More About Xenex LightStrike

▪ Made-in-the-USA: San Antonio, Texas.

▪ Each LightStrike robot costs $125,000, which equates to a cost of approximately $100 per day over a 37-month period.

▪ Hospitals report disinfecting as many as 60-rooms per day with a single robot, which equates to a cost of about $3 per room.

▪ Robot emits bursts of brilliant, broad spectrum UV light that quickly destroys microscopic viruses and bacteria.

▪ Different pathogens are susceptible to UV light at different wavelengths.

▪ With broad spectrum UV light, LightStrike robots quickly deactivate viruses and bacteria by destroying their molecular structures and cell walls.

▪ Average-sized bedroom requires two, two-minute disinfection cycles (one on each side of bed) with additional two-minute treatment in the bathroom.

▪ LightStrike’s rays destroy micro-organisms on high-touch surfaces without causing damage to equipment, furniture, clothing and other items.

▪ Safely operated for more than 23 million cycles.

▪ No chemical residues or toxic fumes.

▪ LightStrike currently in-use at more than 650 healthcare facilities, food processing plants, and government buildings.

