Cofinex.io: Buy, Sell, Lend, and Stake With High Rewards

LONDON, ENGLAND, August 30, 2020 -- Cofinex has launched Cofinex Exchange and Copay Card. This will allow users to buy, sell, lend, stake with high rewards, and pay with crypto and fiat.

LONDON, ENGLAND, August 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cofinex, cofinex.io official website was enhanced and launched with many amazing features. The website highlights three services that enable users to buy, sell, and lend digital currency on their exchange platform. Cofinex is a multi-platform where users can trade, stake and even borrow.

As multi-platform the first major service is trading where a user can buy other cryptocurrencies of interest listed on cofinex.io. While on cofinex users can load fiat currency or buy cryptocurrencies to use in trading to grow their quantities. Part of trading is Cofinex Invest will allow users to build their own stable, individualized cryptocurrencies portfolio without several 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) and wallet setup havers. Any time users can rebalance their portfolio, track their dashboard productivity or wind up their positions with a few clicks. Global bank transfers (BTC) and copay Visa also permit users to withdraw money. Cofinex is completely unrestricted providing customers with 40+ fiat currencies in over 200 jurisdictions.

Cofinex also offers staking multiple coins and tokens at high rewards with easy and flexible deposits and withdrawals. There are two types of staking offered: Locked Staking and Flexible Staking. Locked Staking is suitable for users who need to hold coins for a long time to receive higher returns while Flexible Staking is more suitable for users who don’t prefer to lock their assets but it has lower returns. The estimated annual yield varies according to the coin available for staking and the staking period. For staking CNX, you will receive CNX at 60 % to 120% per year depending on the amount of CNX locked.

Cofinex then blends user experience with the Co Pay card. The card gives a user unqualified freedom to spend anywhere Visa is accepted while enjoying great spending, tracking funds use online or in-app and staying secured by Visa protocols. Cofinex is currently taking pre-purchases for its new debits copay card, which will make spending bitcoin and ethereum in shop or online easy for users all over Europe SEPA and South Asia. The latest app connects the user’s Cofinex wallet to its own debit copay card, with exciting crypto cash back rewards for transactions. Cofinex Earn offers users the liberty to increase cryptographic assets and gain interest up to 36% p.a. Besides, as a DeFi token CNX will enable customers to order CNX Visa Cards by staking CNX tokens. Users will receive up to 5% back on all spendings and transactions made by CNX Visa Card. It will also enable users to upgrade their CNX Visa Card to a higher tier by staking more CNX tokens.

Exceptionally, Cofinex offers trusted instant crypto credit service to allow consumers access cash instantly without having to sell their assets. Users can secure credit using their cofinex.io holdings be it crypto coins as collateral. And for the various cryptocurrencies sought, users would need different collateral amounts. Cofinex.io will charge very competitive interest rates, only on the utilized credit supported collateral currencies, this includes BTC, BNB. ETH, LTC, XRP, and USDT. Subsequently, this credit can be used with CNX Visa Cards.

Finally, Cofinex has the CF 50 referral program, both referrers and their friends receive a 50 dollar CNX incentive for all successful registration and transactions (users staking at least 500 CNX-CNX Visa card reservation) in our new referral plan. This referral program is available to all eligible Cofinex.io App users with no referral limits and an instant bonus.

About Cofinex.io: Cofinex.io was founded in 2019 on a simple belief: it’s a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. Cofinex.io provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of “cryptocurrency in every wallet” into reality, one customer at a time. Cofinex.io is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance. For more information, please visit cofinex.io.

