Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,740 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Ige announces additional unemployment funding to come LC

Posted on Aug 29, 2020 in Latest News, Press Releases

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige announced today that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved the state’s application to participate in the unemployment insurance plus up program called the Lost Wages Assistance Program. 

“We pursued the additional funds because we know the added $300 per week will help many in our community who are struggling. I have directed the department to implement the program as quickly as possible while maintaining the program’s integrity,” said Gov. Ige.

Additional information on the program and how to apply will be announced shortly.   

Media Contacts: Jodi Leong Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0043 [email protected] 

Cindy McMillan Communications Director Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0012 [email protected] 

You just read:

Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Ige announces additional unemployment funding to come LC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.