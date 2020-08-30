Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Ige announces additional unemployment funding to come LC

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige announced today that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved the state’s application to participate in the unemployment insurance plus up program called the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

“We pursued the additional funds because we know the added $300 per week will help many in our community who are struggling. I have directed the department to implement the program as quickly as possible while maintaining the program’s integrity,” said Gov. Ige.

Additional information on the program and how to apply will be announced shortly.