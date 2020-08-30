Finding a Hidden Gem in Trying Times is Rewarding
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yes, it is REWARDING. Whether it's your first time or 10th time, buying a home and navigating the process during tough times can feel like the end of the world, but it’s not. The farmer may burn his land to renew the soil, but that helps bring forth the plant new life. Therefore homeownership in times like this can be REWARDING. It’s EE- Exciting & Engaging. The excitement comes when you find that hidden gem at a great price and you get it before anyone else realizes it was even available! The engagement comes when you align yourself with a realtor like Tish Williams and like De Howard of Your Home Sold Gauranteed Realty, who are on your side & prepared to do the work and negotiate for you! It's a tough buyer's market right now. Inventory is at all time lows and prices continue to increase. Tish and De are always on the lookout for exquisite off market homes. It takes a trained, experienced eye to spot the prize. Tish and De have identified a magnificent, exclusive, Limited This home features a replica of Martha's 1st ever home kitchen. You can own your own Martha Stewart inspired designer home right here in metro Atlanta. Turn on the television and watch as Martha shares all that she knows about home and gardens including herb gardening.Tish and De will host a private, limited time open house for personal viewing on this Sunday August 30th 1:00 p.m.to 2:00 p.m. at this home. They will even show you the herb garden staying with the purchase of this home. You'll have sweet mint and basil refreshments and much more. Let Tish & De save you from the stress and hassle of the homebuying process. Contact them for superior service.
