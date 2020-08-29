Hoyer Statement on ODNI Canceling Election Security Briefings

“It is unacceptable that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has canceled all election security briefings for Congress, just two months before the election. This is a complete abdication of their duty to keep the American people informed of foreign threats to our elections. Our intelligence officials have already said that Russia is actively working to undermine the upcoming election; the American people deserve to know the full extent of this threat and how we are combating it. Full transparency is essential to ensure that Americans continue to have faith in our democratic process. The ODNI must reverse this decision at once.”