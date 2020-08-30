Face to Face with David Renewed through 2022; Season Two Coming Fall 2020
David Oulton's Calgary based talk show, Face to Face with David, has been renewed through 2022 with a second season expected this fall.
It's still really surreal but I'm very excited. We'll be keeping the same format - if it's not broken, don't fix it. ”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Oulton's Calgary based talk show has been renewed for an additional two seasons, taking the series through to 2022. Season two is expected this fall. The series premiered in the United States in July with Carson Kressley as the inaugural guest and was an instant success. Season two is set to feature notable names such as Vanessa Williams, Natasha Henstridge, Caroline Stanbury, Corbin Bernsen, Pamela Rabe, Brian Edwards and several others. The series has been increased from six to thirteen episodes per season moving forward.
— David Oulton, host
Face to Face with David was initially filmed from Oulton's home during the COVID-19 lockdown, featuring guests being interviewed via remote live feed. The series released the pilot episode on July 14, with the rest of the season becoming available at the end of July on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play in the United States, United Kingdom, and several other territories. In addition to Kressley, Oulton spoke with Perez Hilton, Vernee Watson, Lawrence Pressman, Debra DiGiovanni, Daniel Maguire and many others during the first season. The show has consistently held a solid five star rating on the Amazon streaming service, as well as rating higher on IMDb from viewers than other major shows such as Marilyn Denis, The View, Wendy Williams and Good Morning Britain.
Season two will be hosted again by 27 year old Oulton, and follow the same format of virtual interviews. The show has been praised for it's casual style of questioning, and conversational tone, with Oulton lounging in a Versace bathrobe and drinking red wine for the duration of the first season. He has said on social media this will not change moving forward.
Face to Face with David season one is currently available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Google Play. Season two is expected this fall.
