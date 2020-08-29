Alexander Correctional Offender Dies of Apparent Suicide

Offender Tommy R. Goins (#0148783) died Saturday morning at Alexander Correctional Institution after an apparent suicide.

He was found unresponsive in his cell at 5:32 a.m.

Prison medical staff and responded and performed life-saving measures in attempts to resuscitate the offender. Local EMS arrived at 5:52 a.m. and pronounced him dead. Local law enforcement was notified and DPS is investigating the incident.

Goins, 68, was convicted of second-degree murder in 2000 in Gaston County. He was scheduled to be released in June 2048.