Quarterly Statistical & Economic Report

The full report contains more than 170 pages of narrative and tables. The Executive Summary contains the narratives and selected data tables.

To view particular parts of the report and download MS Excel Workbooks containing tables for each section, click on the entries to the right.

For the most recent monthly economic statistics see the Monthly Economic Indicators page.

View the DBEDT News Release

  • The 3rd Quarter 2020 QSER was released on August 28, 2020.
  • The 4th Quarter 2020 QSER is expected to be released in mid-November 2020.

3rd Quarter 2020 Report

Part I. Economic Summary & Outlook

Part II. Economic Review and Data

  1. Labor Force & Jobs
  2. Income & Prices
  3. Tax Revenues
  4. Tourism
  5. Construction
  6. Other Indicators
  7. Selected County Tables

Part III. Terms & Definitions

COVID-19: Effects on the Economy

Quarterly Statistical & Economic Report

