Temporary traffic pattern shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road and Ainaloa Boulevard

Posted on Aug 28, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

HILO — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Puna motorists of a temporary change in the traffic pattern on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Highway 130) at its intersection with Ainaloa Boulevard for the Ainaloa Roundabout project beginning Monday, Aug. 31.

The traffic pattern shift will use physical barriers to direct traffic around the work zone. This will facilitate the safe construction of the roundabout while allowing both lanes to remain open.

Electronic message boards have been posted on Keaau-Pahoa Road approaching the work zone to notify motorists of the change in lane configuration. Motorists are asked to drive with caution through the area and observe the 35-mph construction speed limit.

The Ainaloa Roundabout is anticipated to be completed in early 2021, weather permitting.

