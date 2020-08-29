Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, August 28, 2020

Department of Health: Four Additional Deaths and 265 New Cases Today Three (3) O‘ahu residents and one (1) Maui resident are the latest to die from coronavirus. On

O‘ahu, two men, both with underlying medical conditions and both of whom had been hospitalized, passed. One was 70 to 79 years-old and the other was older than 80. A woman, from O‘ahu, aged 70 to 79 years-old, hospitalized with underlying conditions, was the third victim on the island in today’s report. A woman on Maui, older than 80, hospitalized and with underlying health conditions was that islands single reported fatality today. The COVID-19 statewide death toll now stands at 59.

While overall disease activity appears stable, the case numbers on O‘ahu are still too high and could potentially stress the healthcare system. Ongoing case activity on some neighbor islands, is also of concern.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, August 28, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 233 7,147 Hawai‘i 26 279 Maui 6 321 Kaua‘i 0 56 Moloka‘i 0 3 Lana‘i 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 24 Total Cases 265 7,830 Deaths 4 59

Hospitalization count as of 8/2720 at 3:53 pm: 14-Hawai‘i,34-Maui, 231-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i

Laboratory* Testing Data

There were 2,757 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 190,910** 7,830 183,055

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **25 test results were inconclusive

https://hawaiicovid19.com/

For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division: https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii

Third Day of Free Surge Testing on O‘ahu As you may have heard, the City and County of Honolulu is collaborating with the federal government to host “surge” testing to the tune of 5,000 tests per day over a two-week span. This test is free (no insurance needed), is self-administered and does not require a physician referral. Advanced registration is recommended at www.doineedacovid19test.com .

People who take this surge test are NOT required to isolate or quarantine until the results are received. The estimated timeframe for receiving results is 2-3 days, although it might be longer because the swab samples are sent to the mainland.

Anyone who suspects they may have had close contact with a COVID-19 positive patient (within six feet for 15 minutes or longer) or is exhibiting symptoms themselves should contact their medical provider to determine next steps, including what type of test to take and the need to quarantine. The surge test might not be appropriate in these circumstances.

People who feel ill should stay home. Everyone is reminded to follow recommended, safe practices, always, including physical distancing, masking, and good hygiene. We’re also reminded that O‘ahu is currently under a City & County of Honolulu, “Stay-at-Home, Work-at-Home” order.

Guidance if you test positive? https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/files/2020/04/What-To-Do-If-You-Test-Positive-For-COVID19_040120.pdf

DOH Issues First Red Placard to Food Establishment in Violation of COVID-19 Guidance DOH’s Food Safety Branch issued its first red placard to a food establishment found to be in violation of new COVID-19 guidance. DOH says it investigated the restaurant after it received a complaint about Anahkahna Inc., dba The Korner Pocket Bar and Grill, located at 81-970 Haleki‘i St., Kealakekua on Hawai‘i Island. The complaint said the restaurant was not practicing physical distancing rules or face mask requirements. DOH sent an inspector, who observed one employee not wearing a face covering and a lack of six feet of spacing between tables. DOH issued copies of the State’s Guidance for Reopening Food Services Sector and gave a warning letter to the owner of the company. During a follow up inspection five days later, DOH ended up issuing a red placard when it found two employees not wearing face coverings in the kitchen. The business was forced to close on Monday, Aug. 24, but was allowed to reopen the next day after a follow up inspection. For more information on the department’s new restaurant placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

https://hawaiicovid19.com/hawaii-department-of-health-issues-first-red-placard-to-hawaii-island-food-service-establishment-for-violating-covid-19-guidance-resulting-in-one-day-closure/

Office of Enterprise Technology Services: New Online Safe Travels Application Mandatory Beginning Sept. 1 The State has announced that the new online Safe Travels application will be mandatory for all travelers starting on Sept. 1, 2020. This new digital application, which collects the required health and travel information, is critical to protecting the health of our residents and visitors alike. Safe Travels is one part of a multi-layered screening process which includes arrival temperature checks, and secondary screening for those with symptoms or temperatures of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. The application can be found at https://travel.hawaii.gov .

https://ets.hawaii.gov/new-online-safe-travels-application-mandatory-on-sept-1/

Department of Transportation: DOT Coordinating Use of H-3 Freeway as COVID Testing Site The City and County of Honolulu and the State are gearing up for surge testing next week on the H-3 Freeway. On Thursday, DOT announced it would use the H-3 Freeway on O‘ahu a COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and Thursday, Sept. 3. This is being done to help minimize traffic impacts and improve safety. The partnership is being done between DOT, HFD, HPD, The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services, and HI-EMA.

The closure, which is still pending approval by the federal government, would be between both the Halawa and Kāne‘ohe bound directions from 7:30 a.m. through 6 p.m. on both days. During testing hours, the inside lanes of the H-3 at the Harano Tunnels will be used to queue vehicles of those seeking to be tested for the COVID-19 virus. The outer lane would serve as access for emergency vehicles. To maximize testing efficiency, test stations will be set up on both the Kaneohe and Halawa sides of the tunnel to service both the north and south bound directions. After testing, drivers will be asked to continue on H-3 to the end of the closure and can use alternate Ko‘olau routes if necessary.

Gov. David Ige said, “This surge testing will help us flatten the curve once more. We are all working together for the health and safety of our whole community. Use of the H-3 will provide space to allow as many people as possible to be tested.” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said, “One of the most important parts of this surge testing effort is making sure everyone who wants a test has access to a testing site. Testing on the H-3 is a historic, first-ever endeavor that will make a significant difference in getting more people tested.” Sign up:

https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/

Full news release: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/08/27/hdot-coordinating-use-of-h-3-freeway-as-covid-testing-site-tuesday-sept-1-and-thursday-sept-3/

Healthcare Association of Hawai‘i: Nearly 900 Nurses Respond to Call for Hospital Nursing Staff Nearly 900 healthcare workers have responded to the State’s call for hospital nursing staff. On Wednesday, the State and HAH announced Hawai‘i hospitals are urgently seeking nurses, including recent nursing graduates, because of the increasing number of hospitalizations due to the surge in COVID-19 illnesses. Waivers are in place for recent nursing graduates who have not yet taken their licensing exams to work, thus freeing up more experienced nurses to care for sicker patients. Additional workers are still encouraged to apply, which they can do by completing this survey:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HRN

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority: 1,605 Passengers Arrive on Thursday Yesterday, a total of 1,605 people arrived in Hawai‘i including 399 visitors and 544 returning residents. There was a total of 38 arriving flights. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday but does not show interisland travel.

AIRPORT ARRIVALS FOR THURSDAY, AUGUST 27, 2020

KONA MAUI O‘AHU LĪHUʻE TOTAL Crew 22 18 140 6 186 Transit 1 116 117 Military 96 96 Exempt 109 109 Relocate to Hawai‘i 19 27 103 5 154 Returning Resident 56 73 401 14 544 Visitor 30 30 321 18 399 GRAND TOTAL 128 148 1,286 43 1,605 Flights 6 3 28 1 38

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/5175/082820-passenger-count-press-release.pdf

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations: State Releases Updated Unemployment Insurance Information DLIR announced updated unemployment insurance claims information Thursday, including paying $2,918,251,462 since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 1, 2020. DLIR Acting Director Anne Eustaquio said, “We are still experiencing a significant increase of workers still attached to an employer being fully released from employment. These individuals will need to report the separation when filing a weekly claim certification. Claimants can review the correct way to do this at https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/main/reactivate-your-claim- and -report-job-seperation/ before filing their weekly claim certification.”

With the assistance of HI-EMA the DLIR has also applied to participate in a new unemployment insurance plus up program called the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) Program. The program, under the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was created by the President via a memorandum earlier this month in response to the July expiration of the unemployment $600 weekly benefit. To view more:

https://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/news/state-releases-updated-unemployment-insurance-information-11/

Department of the Attorney General: Fourth Quarantine Arrest This Week 52-year-old Jeffrey Allen Brookes of Kapolei was arrested this morning by Special Agents from the Investigations Division. He arrived in Honolulu on August 23 and witnesses reported that he began breaking quarantine every day since arriving. Agents observed Brookes driving to a storage facility where he was arrested. He was booked, charged, and his bail was set at $2,000. He is the fourth person to be arrested by Special Agents this week and the 34th individual to be arrested for quarantine violations by the AGs office since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

Helpful Resources

Coronavirus Hub site: This site, from the Hawai‘i Office of Planning, Statewide GIS Program, brings together information resources and applications from various agencies, and features a COVID-19 Dashboard and a testing site locator that includes the surge testing sites.

https://coronavirus-response-histategis.hub.arcgis.com/

County-by-County sites:

To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Non-emergency line (808) 935-3311

City & County of HonoluluInterisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine.

To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Dan Dennison Lead Public Information Officer Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center [email protected]