Life Experiences Seen Through the Creative Truth
One Gullah woman’s soulful, uplifting, inspiring words through poetryPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Without faith, nothing is possible; with faith, all things are possible…This is the Gullah Girl’s motto.
Filled with soulful, uplifting and inspiring poems and creative writing pieces about love, self-esteem, motivation and inspiration, faith and surviving and overcoming, Soulfulness of a Gullah Girl stands out as a book that heals a reader’s soul and connects with her Gullah heritage, descendants of enslaved Africans.
Born and raised in a loving Christian family with a strong faith in God, Anita Hymes is the author of Soulfulness of a Gullah Girl and Flowing Passion. She is a native of Johns Island, South Carolina, a small island off the coast of Charleston, South Carolina, on the Sea Islands. Hymes grew up in an environment rich with culture surrounded by the Gullah people and speaking the Gullah dialect. It takes a village is what truly inspires her.
A proud mother of a son and grandson who motivates and inspires her every day, Hymes is a storyteller and founder of Sisters Inspiring Sister (SIS) and owner of A Gullah Girl Creation. She is also a Department of Defense employee where she serves and provides services for military families, children and youth as a program manager. With her job, she was blessed to have had the opportunity to live and travel throughout Asia and Europe where her passion for writing poetry grew.
These exciting opportunities and diverse experiences opened her eyes to new ideas. Getting inspiration from faith and life, all of her new experiences were learning lessons that motivated her to write poems, with every poem that she writes stirring her passion and touching her soul.
Carefully and lovingly written as a creative truth seen through the author’s eyes, she uses her Gullah heritage and life experiences to share with the world. The book will be able to touch readers as they encounter familiar life experience that they can relate to.
