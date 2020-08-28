Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 8.28.20

Published:
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bill:
- SB 793 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Flavored tobacco products.
For full text of the bill, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov
###
There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,009 in the last 365 days.
Published:
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bill:
For full text of the bill, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov
###