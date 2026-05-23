Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency in Orange County in response to ongoing chemical incident in Garden Grove, makes additional shelter sites available
SACRAMENTO –Taking proactive steps to protect Californians, Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a state of emergency proclamation for Orange County as the state continues to assist in local response efforts following a hazardous chemical incident at an aerospace facility that has resulted in the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents from the surrounding area.
The proclamation directs the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and all state government agencies to support Orange County and impacted local jurisdictions to address the emergency. The proclamation also unlocks additional emergency response resources and authorities, including making state-owned properties and fairgrounds available to provide shelter for evacuated residents, as necessary.
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