State coastal commission to meet by video conference September 9
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet September 9 by video conference. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.
Agenda items for the commission meeting include:
-
Shellfish Aquaculture - The commission will hear updates from the division of marine fisheries on rulemaking related to the Shellfish Lease Program and will also consider amendments to rules regarding floating upweller systems
-
Rulemaking recommendations – The commission will consider amendments to the rules concerning:
-
Beach Mats and Public Beach Access 15A NCAC 7K .0207
-
Unvegetated Beach Designation for Oak Island
-
NC Coastal Reserve operations 15A NCAC 7O
-
Shorefront Access Policies and the Public Beach & Coastal Waterfront Access Program 15A NCAC 7M .0300
-
-
Oceanfront Rules and Implementation - The commission will hear subcommittee updates regarding implementation of the Development Line and the Static Line Exception
-
Coastal Habitat Protection Plan (CHPP) – The commission will hear updates regarding revisions to the CHPP
MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:
TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:
Who: Coastal Resources Commission Meeting
What: Regular Business Meeting
When: Sept. 9 at 9 a.m.
Where: Meeting by video conference
Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003
Event number: 171 008 2509
Event password: 1234
###