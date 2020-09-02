Adkom receives exclusive national media sales rights for Lyft digital car-top advertising network

Adkom gets exclusive national media sales rights for Lyft digital car-top ad network

Agencies can now expand their OOH strategy through the power of Lyft’s and Adkom’s real-time platforms across NYC’s live digital car-top fleet

We’ve invested in New York City to build the largest-ever fleet of digital car-top advertising opportunities. We're taking the car-top advertising segment to the next level, together with Adkom.” — Ben Shanken

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adkom, North America’s largest aggregate network of independent out-of-home inventory, is now the exclusive representative of Lyft’s digital taxi-top advertising network to national and specialist agencies. Following Lyft’s acquisition of Halo Cars in 2019, Lyft Media’s fleet is now one of the largest full motion, smart screen cartop networks across Manhattan and all NYC Boroughs. The exclusive partnership places Adkom as the single source for agencies to buy the majority of NYC’s live digital car-top fleet, providing unprecedented access to NYC streets with 100% Share of Voice Campaigns via its automated real-time platform.

Adkom CEO Cedric Bernard shares: “Adkom was created to necessarily accelerate the pace of transformation needed to facilitate the buying of OOH media at scale. Lyft’s confidence in Adkom is a testament to the success we have already demonstrated in consolidating America’s independent OOH inventory. Adkom now offers more than 15,000 locations across the country to national buyers, including mobile domination of NYC streets.”

Ben Shanken, Lyft Media’s Senior Director of Product, shares: “We’ve invested in New York City in order to build the largest-ever fleet of digital car-top advertising opportunities that will transform the kind of advertising that’s possible on the medium. We’re focused on establishing scale to unlock unique targeting and measurement approaches, such as our recent campaign with Change.org to drive hyperlocal petitions. By working with Adkom to facilitate the buying experience, we are excited to take the car-top advertising segment to the next level.”

Since inception in early 2020, Adkom has created the largest consolidated network of independently owned OOH inventory into a single, automated transactional experience for national agencies and media planners. The addition of Lyft Media’s inventory to the portfolio will extend Adkom’s offering of real-time, automated, & dynamically triggered hyper targeting capabilities to national agencies and brands who desire 100% share-of-voice domination of NYC streets.

To learn more about Lyft Media, visit https://halocars.co/

About Adkom

Adkom is the largest aggregated network of independent out-of-home media inventory in the United States, eliminating fragmentation among hundreds of media owners. Delivering efficiencies at scale, Adkom’s proprietary technology automates OOH media buying and execution by integrating independent media supply with national agency planning systems. To learn more about Adkom, visit https://adkom.media/

Adkom Business Contact

Cedric Bernard, CEO. cedric@adkom.media

Adkom Press Contact

Daniel Fleischer, VP Marketing. daniel@adkom.media

###

Adkom gets exclusive national media sales rights for Lyft digital car-top ad network