Conservative Women on the Front Lines

Conservative Women for Christian Equality

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2020

GWCCCE Real News Women Christian Media

Global Women Christian Chamber of Commerce Embassy

The United States Women Christian Chamber of Commerce

202 664 7720

gwccce@gmail.com

www.ushwccc.org

For Immediate Press Release

The Global Women Christian Chamber of Commerce Embassy (GWCCCE), a mosaic model chamber organization, congratulates the following global and national directors, to serve as Ambassadors on behalf of conservative women around the world.

Congratulations Africa Ambassador Nomvula Mukute as the Global Prayer Director. Founder of Voices of Hope

Congratulations GWCCCE Ambassador Marina Carbajal as the United States Native American Women Christian Chamber of Commerce National Director. Founder and Host of Family Community Outreach International Christian Radio.

Congratulations, GWCCCE India Regional Director, Ambassador Joyce Camel

Congratulations GWCCCE USA Ambassador, Faith Gabriel as the Global Youth Council Commission Global Director.

Congratulations Ambassador, Pastors Lizet, and Oscar Aguilera as USA Hispanic Women Christian Chamber of Commerce, National Family, Marriage, and Children Directors. Business Real Estate Owners

Congratulations Ambassador Dr. Lewena Bayer serves as the Global Education Initiatives Director on behalf of the Global Women Christian Chamber of Commerce

Congratulations GWCCCE Global Board of Directors member:

Australia- Ambassador Lillian Schmid, founder of prayerstrategy.org

Russia- Ambassador Marina Gubskaya - Russia Regional Chapter Director, USA- Relations

Asia Continent, Ambassador Dr. Alwin Roland Timothy, founder Global Churches Alliance (GCA) and International Human Rights Peace Commission.

GWCCCE CEO Dr. Lydia Gonzalez- Dross, Congratulates all of the members of the United States Women Christian Chamber of Commerce chambers and affiliates. US Women Christian Chamber of Commerce is now taking applications for its first annual National Virtual Statesman and Diplomacy GWCCCE "Global Women of America "Ambassador Program. GWCCCE is a mosaic chamber and serves on behalf of conservative women, who desire a Kingdom seat in government, media, and education spheres.

The deadline is September 30, 2020, with a cost of $1250. GWCCCE members who are up to date on their annual dues of $150 will have a discounted price. The program is six months with an internship starting October 2020-ending April 2021. The program begins in January 2021 with a combination of virtual and face to face meetings. Leaders from all over the world will be imparting into these individuals. Our Youth Ambassador program will begin in Summer 2021, with an end trip in Washington or United Nations. Sponsorship is being accepted for our Youth Global Statesman Program!

About the Creator of GWCCCE: USHWCC has recently been awarded the Nelson Mandela International Peace Award, the only USA Business to receive such distinction and honor. Also, recipient of the International Human Rights Corona Warrior Global Award, World Civility Golden Rule Award, Women of Distinction Award by Tulsa World Business and Legal News. A humble recipient of more than 50 distinguishes presidential, congressional, governorship, and a dignitary humanitarian doctoral degree honorary award.

CEO, Ambassador Dr. Gonzalez, a long-time public servant in a government ministry, recognized merited leader, appointed as the United States Hispanic Prayer Director for The Prayer Council of United States, founded by Dr. Ted Ross. Humbled to serve as the AZ State Capitol Director, National Prayer Caucus Foundation, and AZ National Governors Team Prayer Leader. Gonzalez also served 10 years on the National Hispanic Leadership Conference National Board of Directors and Christian United for Israel in a leadership region capacity position. She is the founder of numerous non-profit organizations, birthing dreams by providing consultation services.

Dr. Gonzles is a graduate of higher education, master’s level program School of Government in Public Safety, and School of Public Administration (Regent University, VA 2009). After 30 years of public servant leadership work, working full time, volunteering in public safety, chaplain, and raising a family, she obtained her undergraduate degree in less than two years from the School of Psychology at Ottawa University (2000, AZ). She was awarded 56 high honor credits in business, Home School Education for special needs, juvenile justice, substance abuse, and domestic violence.

Ambassador Gonzalez is recognized as a global merited public servant leader, an inspirational speaker, and shares her survivor testimony mostly in closed sessions.

To God be the Glory!

