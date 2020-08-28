Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rethinking Work During and After Lockdown

August 28, 2020

Harvard Professor Jeffrey Polzer says for many, mandatory remote work has obliterated the line between work and home life. (iStock by Getty images/ jubaphoto)

While our work environments changed literally overnight, the impact of lockdowns on the nature of work is likely to last well beyond the pandemic. In a study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, scholars from Harvard and Stern Business Schools look at the ongoing challenges for organizations and workers struggling to adapt and perform amid the global pandemic. Jeffrey Polzer is a Professor in the Organizational Behavior Department at Harvard Business School and a coauthor of the study. In this podcast, Polzer says the pandemic has dramatically affected the way people are collaborating and doing their work.

Jeffrey T. Polzer is a Professor in the Organizational Behavior Department at Harvard Business School.

