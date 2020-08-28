Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Lee Appoints Janet Vest Hardin as Special Judge in General Sessions, Washington County

Thursday, August 27, 2020 | 10:28am

Nashville, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Janet Vest Hardin as Special Judge in General Sessions Court for Washington County.

“Janet Vest Hardin’s decades of experience as a prosecutor and attorney make her an exceptional addition to the bench in Washington County,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m grateful for her willingness to serve and am proud to appoint her to this position.”

Prior to working in private practice in 2019, Hardin served as Assistant District Attorney for the 1st Judicial District from 1988-2019 and the 6th Judicial District from 1987-1988. She has also held roles as an Adjunct Professor at East Tennessee State University and at Ritchie, Fels and Dillard. Hardin earned her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law and Bachelor’s from East Tennessee State University.

