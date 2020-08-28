Hoyer Statement on House Administration's Hearing on Voting During a Pandemic

“Today’s hearing by the Committee on House Administration could not have come at a more important moment. As Americans across the country prepare to participate in our federal elections in the middle of an ongoing pandemic, it is critical that Congress keep voters informed about the many ways they can cast their ballots this year and ensure that state and local authorities understand the importance of having a multitude of options to prevent voter disenfranchisement and to keep voters safe. I want to thank Chairwoman Lofgren and Democrats on the Committee for continuing to make this a high priority issue.

“As the lead sponsor of the Help America Vote Act of 2002, I am a strong advocate for ensuring that our voting systems adapt to this pandemic so that every eligible American can safely participate through mail-in-voting, expanded early voting, and other best practices identified during the primary season. House Democrats are committed to making sure that the right to vote will be safeguarded and honored for every voter in every state this year.”