Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,972 in the last 365 days.

Powerball® player wins $50K on free play

August 28, 2020

A WyoLotto player will have a little extra fun this summer with a $50,000 win from a free Powerball play he picked up on Saturday, Aug. 22. The player collected his winnings Aug. 27 at WyoLotto headquarters in Cheyenne, Wyo.

During the month of August, WyoLotto ran a buy-one-get-one free special for Powerball plays every Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at all WyoLotto retailers.

The winner said he was “pumped” when he found out, which never happens to him. The extra cash will allow this WyoLotto fan to spend a little more time on his boat and finish the summer with a bang.

By purchasing Powerball tickets during the “Powerball Saturdays Extravaganza Fun Time Explosion,” this lucky player received an explosive win from one of his free plays. He picked up his tickets at the Maverik in Mountain View, Wyo., stating he just had a feeling he needed to pop in and pick up some tickets. Following his gut ended up giving him a big reward.

“We ran a special hoping to give something extra to our players, and this win is an example of exactly what we were hoping for. With these extra plays comes some extra winnings!” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO.

Saturday, Aug. 29, will be the final opportunity for players to get free Powerball plays. The Powerball tickets must be purchased at a WyoLotto retailer. A full list and locations can be found here.

During the month of August, more than 16,000 WyoLotto Powerball players have won a total of $193,510.

“We hope players find this to be some extra unexpected fun,” Clontz said of the promotion.

You just read:

Powerball® player wins $50K on free play

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.