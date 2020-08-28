Small Business Computer Solutions Offers Business Growth Solutions Through Information Technology.
Small Business Computer Solutions provides small businesses with technology solutions to help them reach their goals faster and serve more customers.
We’ve built our reputation on a foundation of trust and consistent, high quality services that have helped businesses grow. ”BROKEN ARROW, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Business Computer Solutions (SBCS) of Broken Arrow exists to help businesses grow through Information Technology (IT).
Businesses don’t have to worry about IT or about hiring extra employees to manage their IT needs, because the full service technology team at Small Business Computer Solutions offers on-site personal attention tailored to each customer’s needs.
“You can count on our team to deliver on time results and give you honest feedback about your business’s information technology,” said owner and operator J. Kevin Hedgecock. “We’ll find every opportunity for optimizations that can help you reach your goals...from startups to small and medium-sized businesses, we can help your business grow.” Hedgecock added.
Hedgecock holds a Master of Business Administration degree, which helps him see the bigger picture-- not just the IT side.
Small Business Computer Solutions is able to help business owners focus on what will earn money, as well as provide insight on ways to leverage IT in business. One way they achieve this is by providing support after service and ensuring not only continuity of business, but high levels of customer satisfaction.
Small Business Computer Solutions is driven to support more small businesses focus on adding value through ensuring data recoverability. Whether you are a bookkeeper, a manufacturer, or any type of business owner, SBCS is equipped to support you. They equip businesses across some of the following professions:
•Engineering
•Manufacturing
•Fabrication
•Medical
•Real Estate
•Financial Services
•Legal Firms
•HVAC
Delivery Services
Insurance Agencies
And More!
Small Business Computer Solutions provides businesses a team with decades of experience, equipped with information technology tools necessary for businesses to grow.
Their service also frees businesses from the burden of managing an in-house IT department. “We’ve built our reputation on a foundation of trust and consistent, high quality services that have helped businesses grow.
We have helped businesses across multiple industries-- from creatives to non-profits-- reach their goals faster with focused IT services specific for each business we partner with,” shared Hedgecock.
Helping businesses in the community reach their goals quicker with the use of IT services isn’t the only mission of Small Business Computer Solutions. They’re also dedicated to giving back to the community, and do so through the local Rotary, Tulsa’s Kids Against Hunger Global, and Camp Courage USA.
Owner and operator of Small Business Computer Solutions, J. Kevin Hedgecock, has a Masters in Business Administration and is a Microsoft Certified Professional.
With over 25 years experience in information technology and business management consulting,
Kevin is proud to serve local businesses of all sizes. Kevin sits on various company boards and is particularly interested in assisting non-profit missions companies.
