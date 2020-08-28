Legislation to Improve Vote-by-Mail Passes Senate

Trenton – In an effort to increase voter participation in the 2020 election, and beyond, the Senate approved a trio of bills today to increase voting accessibility and improve the vote-by-mail processes.

“The sanctity of our elections is paramount to the continuation of our democracy. With the pandemic continuing to spread across the country, we are once again voting by mail for the upcoming elections,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington) . “However, it is becoming clearer by the day that voters need alternative ways to deliver their ballots. This is why every county should have drop boxes where people can directly submit their ballots. This increased accessibility will encourage voters to partake in this civic duty.”

“Voting is the most fundamental right in our democracy. As elected officials we must advance the expansion of greater voter access,” said Senator Gill (D-Essex/Passaic). “The problems in May and June highlighted the vulnerabilities within our voting system and underscored the need to improve the process.”

“We cannot allow the pandemic to determine this election,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth). “It’s our job as elected officials to make sure every New Jerseyan eligible to vote can do so easily, confidently and safely. This is the most important election of my lifetime and I am glad the Senate, with this legislation, is addressing the many challenges our current public health crisis presents and ensuring it does not hinder our ability to hold a fair election.”

S.2580 – The bill, sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton, would require county boards of election to establish ballot drop boxes in each county at least 45 days before the election.

S.2598/2699 – The bill, sponsored by Senator Vin Gopal and Senator Gill, would prohibit county board of elections from rejecting any mail-in or provisional ballot with a missing signature or a signature mismatch unless the voter is provided the opportunity to address the signature discrepancy.

S.2633 – The bill, sponsored by Senator Gopal and Senator Paul Sarlo, would require a public awareness campaign to promote voting by mail and increase awareness for how mail-in ballots work. In addition, the bill would extend the deadline for submitting mail-in ballots.