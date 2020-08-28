Senate Votes to Confirm Supreme Court Nominee Pierre-Louis

“I would like to congratulate Ms. Pierre-Louis, a first generation American and the first Black woman to serve on the New Jersey Supreme Court. This is a historical day for our state. Ms. Pierre-Louis is a New Jersey success story who will bring more diversity to the highest court of the most diverse state in the country. She will provide a perspective gained by her personal and legal experiences to a Court with the ultimate legal responsibility for cases and issues that can have a real-life impact on generations of New Jersey residents.”