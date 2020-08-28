Cakebe Launches Advanced 100-piece Cake and Cupcake Decorating Tool Set
USA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caking decorating hobbyists looking to refine their skills now have a new resource to help them, following the launch of Cakebe’s 100-piece cake and cupcake decorating tools kit.
Touted as a cake decorator’s dream, the 100-piece cake and cupcake decorating kit is an improved version of the company’s 52-piece cake decorating supplies kit. This new tool kit features a number of cake decorating tools including: 32 numbered cake decorating tips, cake supplies storage box, icing bags, flower lifter and flower nail, cake decorating scrapers, silicone cupcake cups and cleaning brush. But that’s not all. Each purchase is rewarded with an exciting eBook guide filled with tantalising cake decorating recipes.
Cake Decorating Expert and CakeBe’s CEO, Julia Nicholson, is the mastermind behind the 100-piece cake decorating set. Nicholson created CakeBe’s first cake decorating kit after becoming frustrated with the high cost, poor quality and unnecessary tools that were often included in the kits she bought. She said: “I clearly remember the day when I finally threw my hands up in the air and decided that I could solve these problems for myself and other cake decorators who faced the same issues. As impossible as it seemed to bring a new product to the marketplace, I was certain I could come up with something better.
Fast-forward 4 years later, CakeBe now offers a range of cake decorating tools including a 68-piece cookie decorating kit, a 78-piece and 82-piece baking set Turntable cake stand and a 52-piece piping bags kit. When asked about the motivation for creating this new cake decorating set, Nicholson explained: “I discovered that customers who bought my previous product also purchased silicone cupcake liners and extra piping bags. I decided to add these extra tools, so my customers don’t have to buy extra tools. I also changed the color of the storage box to blue because several customers expressed that they didn’t like the pink.”
The previous version of CakeBe’s decorating kit boast scores of rave reviews on Amazon. One customer wrote: “I love this tool kit. It is easy to use, easy to clean and delivers great results. I also love that there’s a storage case for the tips. I used it for a birthday cake, and it looked great.” There’s a great brush to clean the tips when you’re done. I also love the compact storage case.
The cake and cupcake decorating tool set is dish washer safe and can be stored neatly in the accompanying blue stylish storage box. This all-in-one kit contains everything that the hobbyist cake decorator needs to create a masterpiece. The kit is competitively priced at $15.99; however; for a limited time, customers can access a 30% discount. For further information or to access the discount, visit : https://www.amazon.com/gp/mpc/A3DRWX740Z6JJ7. Learn more about CakeBe at: http://cakebe.com/.
Julia Nicholson
Touted as a cake decorator’s dream, the 100-piece cake and cupcake decorating kit is an improved version of the company’s 52-piece cake decorating supplies kit. This new tool kit features a number of cake decorating tools including: 32 numbered cake decorating tips, cake supplies storage box, icing bags, flower lifter and flower nail, cake decorating scrapers, silicone cupcake cups and cleaning brush. But that’s not all. Each purchase is rewarded with an exciting eBook guide filled with tantalising cake decorating recipes.
Cake Decorating Expert and CakeBe’s CEO, Julia Nicholson, is the mastermind behind the 100-piece cake decorating set. Nicholson created CakeBe’s first cake decorating kit after becoming frustrated with the high cost, poor quality and unnecessary tools that were often included in the kits she bought. She said: “I clearly remember the day when I finally threw my hands up in the air and decided that I could solve these problems for myself and other cake decorators who faced the same issues. As impossible as it seemed to bring a new product to the marketplace, I was certain I could come up with something better.
Fast-forward 4 years later, CakeBe now offers a range of cake decorating tools including a 68-piece cookie decorating kit, a 78-piece and 82-piece baking set Turntable cake stand and a 52-piece piping bags kit. When asked about the motivation for creating this new cake decorating set, Nicholson explained: “I discovered that customers who bought my previous product also purchased silicone cupcake liners and extra piping bags. I decided to add these extra tools, so my customers don’t have to buy extra tools. I also changed the color of the storage box to blue because several customers expressed that they didn’t like the pink.”
The previous version of CakeBe’s decorating kit boast scores of rave reviews on Amazon. One customer wrote: “I love this tool kit. It is easy to use, easy to clean and delivers great results. I also love that there’s a storage case for the tips. I used it for a birthday cake, and it looked great.” There’s a great brush to clean the tips when you’re done. I also love the compact storage case.
The cake and cupcake decorating tool set is dish washer safe and can be stored neatly in the accompanying blue stylish storage box. This all-in-one kit contains everything that the hobbyist cake decorator needs to create a masterpiece. The kit is competitively priced at $15.99; however; for a limited time, customers can access a 30% discount. For further information or to access the discount, visit : https://www.amazon.com/gp/mpc/A3DRWX740Z6JJ7. Learn more about CakeBe at: http://cakebe.com/.
Julia Nicholson
Cakebe
+1 302-520-2519
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook