The Complainant alleged that the CFDFC violated the OMA by failing to provide access to a remote meeting on May 21, 2020. This Office found that the undisputed evidence established that the May 21, 2020 meeting was held remotely pursuant to the Governor's Executive Order and was accessible to the public via Zoom. Accordingly, we found no violation.
You just read:
OM 20-41 Ahlquist v. Central Falls Detention Facility Corporation – No violation
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.