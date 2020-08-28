Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,941 in the last 365 days.

OM 20-41 Ahlquist v. Central Falls Detention Facility Corporation – No violation

The Complainant alleged that the CFDFC violated the OMA by failing to provide access to a remote meeting on May 21, 2020. This Office found that the undisputed evidence established that the May 21, 2020 meeting was held remotely pursuant to the Governor's Executive Order and was accessible to the public via Zoom. Accordingly, we found no violation.

You just read:

OM 20-41 Ahlquist v. Central Falls Detention Facility Corporation – No violation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.