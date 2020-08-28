Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Record Low Infection Rate

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in New York State—0.65 percent—since the pandemic began. New York State's infection rate has been less than 1 percent every day for three weeks. The governor also announced that 8 million tests have now been conducted in the state. Governor Cuomo also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"Fighting COVID-19 requires enormous bravery and discipline from New Yorkers and I thank them for today's new record-low infection rate. This is evidence that what each of us does to slow the spread—wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands—makes a real difference," Governor Cuomo said. "We're continuing to expand our ability to test and contact trace as we pursue a phased, data-driven reopening, and that's why we've reached 8 million tests conducted in the state. Yesterday's data also shows that we aren't necessarily finding more positives with more testing, which is a good new development. We aren't out of the woods yet, so keep it up, be safe and stay New York Tough." 

Governor Cuomo also reminded residents of Western New York that rapid testing begins at eight sites there tomorrow. Residents can call 833-NYSTRNG to make an appointment. Yesterday, the governor deployed a testing SWAT team to Western New York to address the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region. He also announced the eight sites, which can be found here:

Deleavan-Grider Community Center

877 E. Delavan Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14215

 

True Bethel Baptist Church

907 E. Ferry St.

Buffalo, NY 14211

 

Northwest Buffalo Community Center

155 Lawn Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14207

 

Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds

665 Brigham Road

Dunkirk, NY 14048

 

SUNY ECC North

6205 Main St.

Williamsville, NY 14221

 

Union Fire Company

1845 Union Road

West Seneca, NY 14224

 

John A. Duke Senior Center

1201 Hyde Park Blvd.

Niagara Falls, NY 14301

 

YWCA of the Niagara Frontier

32 Cottage St.

Lockport, NY 14094

 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,322 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 9 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

 

  • Bronx - 3
  • Brooklyn - 1
  • Manhattan - 1
  • Staten Island - 4

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 478 (-12)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 72
  • Hospital Counties - 31
  • Number ICU - 122 (-4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 51 (-1)
  • Total Discharges - 74,923 (+73)
  • Deaths - 3
  • Total Deaths - 25,312

 

Of the 97,826 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 636, or 0.65 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Capital Region

0.5%

1.1%

0.5%

Central New York

0.6%

1.4%

0.8%

Finger Lakes

0.5%

0.6%

0.3%

Long Island

0.9%

0.6%

0.5%

Mid-Hudson

0.9%

1.2%

0.9%

Mohawk Valley

0.2%

0.4%

0.1%

New York City

0.9%

0.9%

0.6%

North Country

0.6%

1.2%

0.8%

Southern Tier

0.3%

0.3%

0.5%

Western New York

1.4%

2.0%

1.2%

 

The Governor also confirmed 636 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 432,767 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 432,767 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,746

10

Allegany

87

0

Broome

1,283

9

Cattaraugus

197

9

Cayuga

177

1

Chautauqua

355

15

Chemung

196

2

Chenango

224

0

Clinton

149

1

Columbia

568

0

Cortland

98

0

Delaware

112

2

Dutchess

4,827

12

Erie

9,713

45

Essex

126

7

Franklin

58

0

Fulton

310

0

Genesee

293

1

Greene

306

0

Hamilton

14

1

Herkimer

294

0

Jefferson

149

1

Lewis

48

0

Livingston

181

0

Madison

456

17

Monroe

5,398

13

Montgomery

200

2

Nassau

44,503

53

Niagara

1,600

5

NYC

233,410

270

Oneida

2,265

1

Onondaga

3,847

15

Ontario

385

1

Orange

11,399

17

Orleans

306

1

Oswego

288

1

Otsego

125

1

Putnam

1,492

5

Rensselaer

826

3

Rockland

14,197

14

Saratoga

832

3

Schenectady

1,233

2

Schoharie

69

0

Schuyler

25

1

Seneca

98

0

St. Lawrence

270

1

Steuben

312

1

Suffolk

44,678

37

Sullivan

1,515

9

Tioga

207

1

Tompkins

251

2

Ulster

2,155

3

Warren

320

2

Washington

267

1

Wayne

279

0

Westchester

36,863

38

Wyoming

125

0

Yates

60

0

 

Yesterday, there were 3 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,312. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Nassau

1

Queens

1

Schenectady

1

