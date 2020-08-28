Rising Pop Star Phillip Gilchrist Drops Hottest New Track Song on the Radio
Song on the Radio Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phillip Gilchrist, South Carolina based singer/songwriter, releases his latest single, “Song On the Radio.”
“Song On The Radio” tells about a time when Phillip and his girlfriend’s eyes met, and they began dancing like they were the only 2 people in the world. Phillip created a fun, energetic vibe in “Song On The Radio” that is perfect to play on the radio, at parties, or summer drives.
Phillip’s journey as an artist hasn’t always been easy but his hard work has paid off as his career is rapidly flourishing. He says, "It was really hard to express the deep thoughts and emotions I had. I thought that expressing my feelings through music would make me unpopular. As I started to sing and create music, music became my expression, which allowed me to express emotions, thoughts, and feelings, through the creative artistry of music."
Following “Song On The Radio,” Phillip plans to release a new EP about the ups and downs of being in a relationship and will feature catchy rhymes, melodies, and heartbreaking lyrics. Phillip’s upcoming EP, Crossroads, is set to be released this October. Crossroads will feature tracks with a mix of pop/soul vibes and a future bass sound.
“Song on the Radio” is available now on Spotify and all other major platforms. Follow Phillip Gilchrist on Instagram for future releases.
About Phillip Gilchrist
Phillip Gilchrist is a rising pop star from Columbia, South Carolina. As a multi-talented artist, he is a singer, songwriter, arranger, and composer, and producer. He performs classical music, pop music, R&B, gospel, and even some country. When creating his one-of-a-kind sound, Phillip often breaks the laws of theory, and sometimes even the laws of music. He's performed on the Pepsi Stage, Make-A-Wish Foundation benefit concert(s), Carnegie Hall, Disney, and more.
Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here