Milltown State Park Confluence Area Moves to Fall Hours

Recreation News

Fri Aug 28 08:16:59 MDT 2020

(Missoula, MT) – On September 1st, Montana State Parks will move to Fall hours at the Milltown State Park Confluence Area, with gates opening at 9:00 a.m. and closing 7:00 p.m.

Walk-in and bike-in visitors may use the park from sunrise to sunset, but vehicles must be moved outside the gate at the end of Juniper Drive prior to 7:00 p.m. Vehicles left in the Confluence Area parking area will be locked in overnight and can be picked up the next day. Parking violators may be cited or towed.

For more information, contact Park Manager Michael Kustudia at MKustudia@mt.gov or call (406) 542-5533.

What: Fall gate hours at the Milltown State Park Confluence Area, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

When: Starting Tuesday, September 1, 2020

            Through Thursday, October 15, 2020

Where: Milltown State Park Confluence Area

7363 Juniper Dr

Missoula, MT 59802

http://stateparks.mt.gov/milltown/

Abundant outdoor opportunities and a rich cultural heritage converge at the newly restored confluence of the Clark Fork and Blackfoot Rivers at the heart of Milltown State Park.

