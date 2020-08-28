Uplevel Systems named to CRN’s Top 15 Emerging Vendors to know in 2020

As part of CRN’s Emerging Vendors for 2020, Uplevel was named one of the 14 hot new networking and unified communications startups.

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uplevel Systems was recently named one of CRN’s Emerging Vendors for 2020. Uplevel launched in 2017 to bring an enterprise class, flexible and simple IT solution to small and medium sized businesses. Since then Uplevel has grown rapidly, with over 75,000 devices under management and customers located in all 50 states. As it has grown, Uplevel has maintained its commitment to bringing enterprise-grade solutions to small businesses while reducing required time and expertise and lowering the overall costs of infrastructure ownership. This allows SMBs to use more of their precious capital to grow their business, without sacrificing network security, reliability, and performance.

Since its launch, Uplevel has continued to expand its technology platform to include an Active Directory-compatible Domain Controller, Work-from-Home solutions, Integrated Management platforms, and announced partnerships with Acronis, FreedomVoice, and other vendors. With its recently released version 4.0 firmware, Uplevel continues to march forward, innovating both its business model and technology solution to fit the current changing landscape for small businesses.

As customers continue to Work-from-Home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Uplevel has focused on providing businesses with a remotely managed plug-and-play flexible security solution. This allows businesses of all sizes to immediately secure employees who are working from home and provide stability to their imperfect internet connections, while simultaneously providing the organization with financial flexibility in the event circumstances continue to change. Internal or external IT professionals can deploy, monitor, and manage equipment from everywhere, and in the event offices change in six months, companies have the flexibility to move equipment around, or cancel the subscription entirely.

As a direct request from customers, Uplevel recently announced an equipment purchase program to complement its existing Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) model. Customers now have the flexibility to choose the equipment model that best fits their business with a low monthly price, or an upfront purchase plan.

Corporate environments continue to change, and Uplevel is committed to bringing high class networking equipment to the customers that dramatically reduces configuration time and expertise, and provides financial and technical flexibility in order to simplify customers’ IT experience.

