Important Notice about Court Operations During Phase III Odyssey Roll Out in the Addison, Bennington, Chittenden, and Rutland Trial Courts and Environmental Division

In preparation for the Phase III Odyssey roll out, the Addison, Bennington, Chittenden, and Rutland trial courts and the Environmental Division will be closed to the public on several dates during the months of August and September. Below is a schedule of court closures and information about court operations during these dates.

The courts will be closed according to the following schedule:

All courts in these units will be closed from Monday August 31st through Monday September 7th. Operations will resume on Tuesday September 8th.

Addison Criminal, Probate, and Family will be closed Friday August 7th, Friday August 14th, Thursday August 20th, and Friday August 28th.

will be closed Friday August 7th, Friday August 14th, Thursday August 20th, and Friday August 28th. Addison Civil will be closed Friday August 7th, Friday August 14th and Thursday August 20th.

will be closed Friday August 7th, Friday August 14th and Thursday August 20th. Bennington Civil and Probate will be closed Friday August 7th, Friday August 14th, Friday August 21st, and Friday August 28th.

will be closed Friday August 7th, Friday August 14th, Friday August 21st, and Friday August 28th. Bennington Criminal and Family will be closed Tuesday August 11th, Thursday August 20th, and Tuesday August 25th.

will be closed Tuesday August 11th, Thursday August 20th, and Tuesday August 25th. Chittenden Unit will be closed Friday August 14th, Friday August 21st, and Friday August 28th.

will be closed Friday August 14th, Friday August 21st, and Friday August 28th. Rutland Civil and Probate will be closed Friday August 14th, Thursday August 20th, and Thursday August 27th.

will be closed Friday August 14th, Thursday August 20th, and Thursday August 27th. Rutland Criminal will be closed Thursday August 13th, Friday August 21st, and Friday August 28th.

will be closed Thursday August 13th, Friday August 21st, and Friday August 28th. Rutland Family will be closed Wednesday August 12th, Tuesday August 18th, and Tuesday August 25th.

will be closed Wednesday August 12th, Tuesday August 18th, and Tuesday August 25th. Environmental Division will be closed Friday August 21st and Thursday August 27th.

Court users should know that on these dates:

Units will only hold emergency hearings. This includes criminal lodgings, relief from abuse cases, stalking cases, juvenile emergency custodial orders and mental health emergencies.

Judges from other units or retired judges may sit on these emergency hearings remotely.

Any non-emergency hearings currently scheduled for this period will be rescheduled.

Individuals can still call or email the courts, though some calls will be directed to the Information Center first.

Individuals can still deposit paperwork at the courts’ drop boxes and pick up court forms at court entrances.

The Phase III roll out encompasses staff and courts from seven buildings across four counties. Court staff, finance staff, and RIS staff will be managing data conversion, performing manual data entry, and scanning paper files into Odyssey. This dedicated time is essential to ensure a successful transition onto the new case management system. We appreciate your patience and consideration during this time.

Tari Scott Chief of Trial Court Operations Theresa.scott@vermont.gov

Cc Hon. Paul Reiber, Chief Justice Vermont Supreme Court Patricia Gabel, State Court Administrator Hon. Brian Grearson, Chief Superior Judge Chris Brock, Superior Court Clerk Joanne Charbonneau, Superior Court Clerk Amanda Stites, Superior Court Clerk Vermont Judiciary Superior Court Clerks Vermont Bar Association Office of the Vermont Attorney General Office of the Defender General Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs Department of Children and Family Office of Child Support Department of Corrections