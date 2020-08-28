Commission receives 100% score on Gas Safety Audit

August 28, 2020

Hallowell, Maine - August 28, 2020 The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) announced today that its gas safety team has received its sixth consecutive perfect score from a Federal evaluation.

"This is a comprehensive evaluation, and it speaks volumes about the dedication of our staff that we have scored 100% again," stated Philip L. Bartlett II, Chairman of the Commission. The safety of Maine's citizens and business is the top priority of our gas safety team and they deserve our thanks and respect for their outstanding work year after year.

The Commission is a certified agent for the U.S. Department of Transportations Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration (PHMSA). In this role, the Commission ensures that intrastate natural gas transmission and distribution systems are in compliance with federal pipeline safety standards and corresponding state regulations through operator inspections. Additionally, the Commission performs investigations of natural gas safety incidents and pursues enforcement actions for violations of the federal or state safety regulations. During 2019, the gas safety staff conducted 247 individual inspections and compliance audits of Liquid Propane Gas (LPG) and natural gas facilities. The purpose of the inspections and audits is to determine whether operators complied with the design, construction, operating, and maintenance requirements of the Commissions safety regulations. Approximately 47 inspections involved LPG facilities and 200 inspections involved natural gas facilities.

PHMSA conducts annual evaluations of the pipeline safety programs for all states which have agency certification. PHMSAs audit includes program inspection procedures, program performance, compliance activities, incident investigations, damage prevention, and field inspections. PHMSAs 2020 evaluation, for calendar year 2019 conducted this past July, resulted in a perfect score of 100% for the Commissions pipeline safety program.

Harry Lanphear, Administrative Director, (07) 287-3831 or Email:Harry.Lanphear@Maine.gov