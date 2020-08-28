Notice of Funding Availability - Tree Canopy Restoration

DOEE seeks an eligible entities to plant over 7,000 trees in two years and perform related outreach. The outreach will be to private and public landowners to: identify new planting opportunities in the District of Columbia; develop and implement tree planting plans; incentivize the planting of new trees on private lands; ensure the viability of newly planted trees; and, engage community members, organizations, stakeholders, and landowners throughout the process. The amount available for the project is approximately $1,300,000. The deadline for application submissions is September 28, 2020.

Beginning August 28, 2020 the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available below.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2020-2020-WPD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is September 28, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the institutions below may apply for this grant:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].