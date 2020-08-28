ST ALBANS BARRACKS // DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 20A203800

TROOPER: Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 08/28/20 – 0048 hours

LOCATION: I-89 South, St. Albans, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Benjamin Zabski

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 28th, 2020 at approximately 0048 hours the Vermont State Police initiated a motor vehicle stop on I-89 South at Exit 20 in St. Albans. The subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, Benjamin Zabski (age 27 of Winooski, VT) had been operating while under the influence of alcohol. Zabski was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of which Zabski was released on citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 10/05/20 at 1000 hours to answer to the charge of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/05/20

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993