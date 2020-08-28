ST ALBANS BARRACKS // DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE# 20A203800
TROOPER: Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 08/28/20 – 0048 hours
LOCATION: I-89 South, St. Albans, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Benjamin Zabski
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 28th, 2020 at approximately 0048 hours the Vermont State Police initiated a motor vehicle stop on I-89 South at Exit 20 in St. Albans. The subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, Benjamin Zabski (age 27 of Winooski, VT) had been operating while under the influence of alcohol. Zabski was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of which Zabski was released on citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 10/05/20 at 1000 hours to answer to the charge of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/05/20
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993