Last Minute Hotels – Where to Look for The Best Hotel Deals in the United Kingdom
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest nightly rate discounts introduced by hotels in the United Kingdom prove that the UK is trying to regain the trust of travellers. This creates new opportunities for tourists who want to visit the United Kingdom without spending a fortune. Which cities in the UK offer the best hotel deals currently?
Finding great hotel deals for hotels in the United Kingdom isn’t an easy task. With the number of hotels, resorts and motels to choose from, it is easy to get confused. Luckily, you don’t have to do it alone. According to a study conducted by Lastminutes.deals, some of the most popular cities in the United Kingdom offer hotel deals which are far more beneficial than elsewhere in the country.
Cities in the UK which offer the best last minute hotel deals
According to the study, hotel nightly rates have been lowered by up to 48%. The highest discounts can be found in:
• London
• Edinburgh
• Manchester
• Birmingham
• Glasgow
• Liverpool
• Bristol
• Oxford
• Cambridge
• Cardiff
It turns out that the newest wave of great last minute hotels and nightly rate discounts from which tourists can now benefit is the direct result of strong competition between hotels and hotel chains – not only on the local market but those located in different countries. Hoteliers in the United Kingdom are trying stronger than ever before to attract tourists and visitors. Such market situation allows tourists to travel cheaper than before – it is a great opportunity to see Big Ben and all the other famous attractions the UK has to offer!
Surprising hotel deals in the United Kingdom
The United Kingdom has to try especially hard – while the biggest cities such as London and Edinburgh are natural tourist magnets, due to rich history and fascinating monuments, it is not the same for all cities. That is why hotels and hotel chains located in the less-popular areas of the United Kingdom are ready to offer even higher discounts. Tourists who want to visit the UK on a budget should keep this in mind – it is now easier than ever before to explore this interesting country on a budget.
Tomek Prentki
Tomek Prentki
