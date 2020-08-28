Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Provides Legal Help to Families Filing Wrongful Death Claims

One of Burbank's premier law firms provides legal help to heirs filing wrongful death claims involving all types of accidents.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. based in Burbank, California, announced today that the law firm is ready to fight for the heirs of individuals who lost their lives because of the wrongful act or omission of another.

"The Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. can help you hold the wrongdoer responsible, legally and financially, for the wrongful death of your loved one," said Michael Akopyan, founder and partner for Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

In California, the heirs specified in Section 377.60 of the California Code of Civil Procedure can file wrongful death claims. The overall purpose of the wrongful death statute is to provide standing for specified persons most likely to have suffered damages from the loss of the decedent’s companionship or financial support. Regardless of who files suit, recovery in a wrongful death action belongs to the heirs, not to the decedent or the estate.

"An intent to kill is not a necessary prerequisite for liability to attach for wrongful death," explained Akopyan. The elements of the cause of action for wrongful death are the tort (negligence or other wrongful act), the resulting death, and the damages, consisting of the pecuniary loss suffered by the heirs.

The lawyers at the Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. have recovered millions of dollars for their clients. Both Ani M. Akopyan, and Michael Akopyan, were recently named to the 2021 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Together Ani and Michael have more than 30 years of combined experience.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary Case Evaluation.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

2600 W. Olive Ave

Suite 587, Burbank, CA 91505

Phone: (818) 509-9975

Source: Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.