RELEASE: DCCA Employee at State Office Tower Tests Positive for COVID-19

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 27, 2020

DCCA Employee at State Office Tower Tests Positive for COVID-19

Office of Consumer Protection in Honolulu Closed Today and Tomorrow

HONOLULU — The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) last night learned that one of its employees at the Leiopapa A Kamehameha Building on South Beretania Street, aka State Office Tower, tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked in an 8th floor office on August 16. The employee did not exhibit any symptoms during the rest of the work week and only began to feel ill over the following weekend, prompting a test on Monday, August 24. Upon knowledge of the positive test result last night, the Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) in Honolulu notified staff not to report to the office today and closed for the health and safety of everyone. The department is working with the Department of Accounting and General services to make arrangements for professional cleaning to properly sanitize and disinfect affected areas. The office will remain closed tomorrow, August 28, as a precaution. Staff will continue to telework and respond to public inquiries received by phone or sent via email to [email protected] during normal business hours. Other DCCA offices, including OCP’s Hilo and Maui offices, are unaffected by the positive case.

“We appreciate the employee’s mindfulness to heed the public messaging and stay home at the onset of feeling ill,” said DCCA Director Catherine Awakuni Colón. “Our department took quick action and contacted the Department of Health to ensure proper protocols were followed as the health and safety of not only our employees, but also the visiting public has always been a primary concern. We wish our employee a speedy recovery.”

While any possible exposure is believed to be limited to a small portion of the 8th floor office space, DCCA also alerted the Department of Human Resources Development, which offered assistance in notifying other tenants in the building of the positive case.

In its June walk-in service reopening, DCCA implemented strict safety measures, increased cleaning, and abbreviated in-person hours at its offices to minimize the risk of spread. While DCCA continues to operate as an essential government office under the emergency order, the public is encouraged to utilize the department’s online services to reduce in-person contact during the pandemic. A list of the online services can be accessed at https://cca.hawaii.gov/covid19/.

Media Contact: Jayson Horiuchi Communications Officer Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Email: [email protected] Phone: (808) 586-7582