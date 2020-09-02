Halloween comes from Brazil: My Dead Ones is the Brazilian take on Psycho killer movies. He Films - He Kills - He Shares

Poster of Brazilian Horror Movie: My Dead Ones My Dead Ones: David is the serial killer of new era.

Brazil releases Horror movie MY DEAD ONES. A modern take on serial killers in the digital age to be released in Halloween. Check the exclusive clip!

He films. He Kills. He shares.” — The Movie Agency

UNITED STATES, September 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- While Hollywood keeps retelling the same stories with movies that just all look the same or by remaking old classics such as THE THING or THE EXORCIST getting fans either excited or horrified about them (Check The Exorcist petition to stop the remake: http://chng.it/YkDYZpdPGc ), new original stories are still being made in various countries.Soon Halloween is coming to town and Latin American countries and particularly Mexico has offered us some great Horror treats. Thanks to Guillermo del Toro’s great talent, other countries in the region followed his steps: Argentina (Aterrados), Chile (Trauma) … and it is now Brazil’s turn to offer us some Horror.Brazil, a country known for its sunny beaches, carnival, soccer players, drama and thug movies (City Of God is still a “Must See”) lands MY DEAD ONES right on time for Halloween 2020.My Dead Ones will be released on October 31st in North America, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, France, Japan, India, Spain and Portugal by new movie distribution company TMA Releasing, the distribution arm of film sales company: TheMovieAgency.comIn his feature debut, gifted director Diego Freitas delivers a new Psycho killer named David played by Brazilian star: Nicolas Prattes.Tech savvy David, is somewhat like a shy Norman Bates (Psycho) with the curious and morbid habit of Louis Bloom (Nightcrawler). David likes filming his murders that could make Patrick Bateman (American Psycho) proud of. David also knows his way around new technology to track, film his victims and share his murders but what you've heard so far are just the tip of the iceberg.Check the exclusive clip and wait for the movie to find out.Also starring in My Dead Ones are other Brazilian stars João Côrtes and Tuna Dwek,My Dead Ones offers a lot of surprising twists, strong characters all supported by the superbe cinematography of Kaue Zilli.My Dead Ones is a journey in David’s twisted mind. A psychological horror film that should get genre fans talking.My Dead Ones will be released on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon direct video.For more info about My Dead Ones:

