National Food Safety Education Month is Nearly Here
This September, Food Safety is For the Whole Family!CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With beach and barbeque season coming to a close, it may seem as though we’ll have to wait until Halloween for the next nationally-recognized family holiday. Fortunately, that’s not the case; this upcoming September offers an occasion for learning that the whole family can appreciate. September 1st marks the beginning of National Food Safety Education Month, a perfect reason to review even the most basic food safety practices with your children. As a nonprofit public health organization, Stop Foodborne Illness has broken down the fundamentals of food safety into three memorable principles for everybody to follow.
1) Keep clean! Wash your hands.
This important reminder is always at the top of our list when it comes to living healthy. That’s because it can really make all of the difference in ensuring that you and your family are protected from foodborne pathogens. Hand washing should occur before and throughout food preparation, as well as before and after eating. When your children see you wash your hands periodically, it encourages them to do the same. Hand-washing with soap and water is always best, but wet wipes or hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol will also do the trick. You can learn more about washing your hands on the Stop Foodborne Illness website.
2) Keep alert! Learn the signs of danger.
Is there a little too much pink in your hamburger? Teach your children that this may be a sign of undercooked or raw meat, which can carry dangerous pathogens. Remember, according to Quick Facts: How Temperature Affects Food, you can only know if meat is safely cooked through by using a meat thermometer. Is there wilting, mold, or discoloration on your fruits and vegetables? This is a sign of a spoiled perishable, which should be disposed of immediately. Even if your fruit and vegetables are fresh, they should always be rinsed (or scrubbed) prior to being eaten to remove any lingering dirt or bacteria. This includes items like avocado and cantaloupe which can be contaminated when the knife cuts from the surface into the flesh. For a kid-friendly perspective, read Rylee & Rusty Discuss Food Safety with your children. Looking for the signs of danger together will encourage your children to protect not only themselves, but also their siblings and friends.
3) Keep hot / Keep cold! Monitor food temperatures.
“Keep hot food hot and cold foods cold.” This is the rule of thumb when it comes to preventing bacteria buildup. Hot foods should be kept at an internal temperature of 140°F (60°C) or warmer. Cold foods should be kept at 40°F (4°C) or colder. If a pot of chili is left out on the counter overnight, it has entered the Danger Zone, a temperature range in which bacteria will multiply rapidly. Bacteria numbers can double every 20 minutes at room temperature, i.e., between 40°F (4°C) and 140°F (60°C). While it is important not to be wasteful, it is more important not to expose yourself or your family to unwanted pathogens. Throw away that leftover chili, and explain to your children why you are doing so. You can learn more about proper leftover storage at the bottom of Quick Facts: Having a Food Safe Home for the Holidays.
National Food Safety Education Month is a much-needed reminder that we can all be proactive in preventing foodborne illness! These three memorable principles will encourage you and your family to be mindful of the best practices for food safety. With this as a priority, you and your family can work as a team to keep food safety in mind and foodborne illness out of the home.
Stop Foodborne Illness is a national nonprofit public health organization whose mission is to support and engage people directly impacted by foodborne illness and mobilize them to help prevent illness and death by driving change through advocacy, collaboration and innovation. https://stopfoodborneillness.org/ ###
