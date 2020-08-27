Hoot-owl fishing restrictions lifted for southwest Montana waters

Fishing - Region 3

Thu Aug 27 16:54:54 MDT 2020

Bozeman, MT — Afternoon fishing restrictions on several southwest Montana waters have been lifted Thursday.

“Hoot-owl” restrictions were put in place on Aug. 6, prohibiting fishing each day from 2 p.m. to midnight on the following waters:

The lower Gallatin River from the Highway 84 bridge near Four Corners to the Missouri River.

The lower Ruby River from Duncan District Road to the Beaverhead River.

The Big Hole River from the North Fork of the Big Hole River to Dickie Bridge west of Wise River, and from Maidenrock Fishing Access Site to the Beaverhead River.

The lower Beaverhead River from Anderson Lane to the Jefferson River.

The entire Jefferson River.

These restrictions have been lifted Thursday, Aug. 27. Water temperatures in each area have stayed below 70 degrees for the required timeframe, and temperatures are expected to continue to cool over the coming days.

Hoot-owl restrictions are designed to protect fish such as Arctic grayling and trout, which all become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions such as high temperatures, low flows and low water pressure combine with additional stressors.