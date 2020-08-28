CEO Chino Marley Drops New Animated Music Video for “High”
“High” Music Video Available on YouTubeLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer comes to an end, CEO Chino Marley is just gearing up. Even with all the unexpected setbacks, 2020 has been a big year for the artist musically. After releasing the highly regarded mixtape, “Dripology, Vol. I,” and a number of storyline music videos, Chino is back with yet another music video for his song, “High.”
The music video for “High” follows Chino and music producer, Sspiketrap, as they walk through the city “high as a bird.” Filled with vibrant colors and imaginative displays, the animated video is produced by All4Band and is designed to emulate the sensory overload you get when you’re high.
“High” is just one of several music videos Chino has released this year, including “Blocc Sh*t” and “Shoot Yo Shot” released last month. His mixtape and music videos have garnered attention over the summer from media outlets such as GRID Magazine and Thrive Global.
The music video for “High” is available now on YouTube. You can also listen to the full mixtape, “Dripology, Vol, I,” on Spotify. You can also stay tuned to Chino’s latest activities by following him on Instagram.
About Chino Marley
CEO Chino Marley grew up between Birmingham, AL, and New Orleans, LA. From a young age, he loved music and would rap for his teachers. He also had a fascination with computer technology, often taking things apart and eventually teaching himself how to read wires and put them back together, using this same inquisitive, observational approach to write his insightful and penetrating lyrics. Growing up without a father figure, Chino ended up turning to the streets, until a prison cell prevented him from witnessing his child’s birth. Since then, he’s focused on his music and entrepreneurship, while putting fatherhood at the forefront of his life. Chino has toured around artists like Lil Jon, Mike Epps, and Pretty Ricky. Now based in Atlanta, he has recently been named Southeast Independent Awards’ 2020 Male Hip Hop Artist of the Year.
Team AMW
AMW Group
+1 310-295-4150
email us here